Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) will post $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Resideo Technologies also posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.40. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $26.40.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Sharon L. Wienbar acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $50,568.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,568. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $109,645.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,469 shares of company stock valued at $332,651. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 33,922 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 890.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 93,260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

