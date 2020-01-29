Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 7,430,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Ryder bought 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $201,749.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon L. Wienbar bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $50,568.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,469 shares of company stock valued at $332,651 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,534,000 after acquiring an additional 639,881 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 381,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,568,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,373,000 after acquiring an additional 46,423 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 250,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 862,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 86,532 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 941,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,444. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

