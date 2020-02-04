RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from RESMED/IDR UNRESTR’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Shares of RMD stock opened at A$24.55 ($17.41) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$20.61. RESMED/IDR UNRESTR has a one year low of A$12.90 ($9.15) and a one year high of A$25.60 ($18.16). The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

