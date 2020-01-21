ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells $200,255.52 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,264 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total transaction of $200,255.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,671 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,686.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,302 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total value of $201,432.42.

On Monday, November 18th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,360 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $199,416.80.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.98. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $161.98.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in ResMed by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ResMed by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

