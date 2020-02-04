ResMed Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:RMD)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ResMed in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. William Blair also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMD. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $163.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.65. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $92.91 and a fifty-two week high of $167.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,479,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total value of $396,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,797,213.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,936 shares of company stock valued at $7,757,518 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds