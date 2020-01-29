ResMed (RMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ResMed stock opened at $163.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.51. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.85, for a total value of $645,660.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,040,270.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $957,344.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,653 shares of company stock worth $8,598,092 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks