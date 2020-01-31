Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $449.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

