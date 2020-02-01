Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Given New GBX 84 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 84 ($1.10) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of RSG stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 61.05 ($0.80). The company had a trading volume of 46,846 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.95. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 56.93 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.57).

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

