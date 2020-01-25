Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Major Shareholder Sells $147,500.00 in Stock

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) major shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RESN opened at $2.72 on Friday. Resonant Inc has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.28.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 7,167.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resonant Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RESN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Resonant by 441.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 288,991 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Resonant by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Resonant by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 62,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Resonant by 142.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 294,717 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

