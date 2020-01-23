Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.96, 45,044 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 156,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Monday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $94.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 7,167.08% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Resonant Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 16,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $35,224.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,145.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 33,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $70,442.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,119.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,003 shares of company stock worth $174,344 in the last three months. 26.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 441.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 288,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 142.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 294,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 62,341 shares during the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

