Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Trading Up 7.7%

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) shares were up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.37, approximately 206,972 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 327,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RESN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Monday, October 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 7,167.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resonant Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 33,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $70,442.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,654 shares in the company, valued at $706,119.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,293 shares of company stock valued at $616,268. 26.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Resonant by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 294,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resonant by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 62,341 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 441.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 288,991 shares in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

