Ressources Minieres Radisson (CVE:RDS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Ressources Minieres Radisson Inc (CVE:RDS) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 148,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 277,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00.

About Ressources Minieres Radisson (CVE:RDS)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It has a portfolio of three properties covering an area of 2,750.18 hectares. The company's primary project is the O'Brien gold project that includes Old O'Brien, 36 East, Vintage, and Kewagama zones consisting of 21 claims covering a total area of 637.10 hectares located in the central part of Cadillac Township, Abitibi, northwestern Quebec.

