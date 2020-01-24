Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $10,752,451.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,936.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QSR opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

