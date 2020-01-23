Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QSR. Bank of America cut Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

NYSE QSR opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $69.66. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $10,752,451.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

