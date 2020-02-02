Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.62

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$80.62 and last traded at C$80.82, with a volume of 334937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$81.88.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.45.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

