Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Restaurant Group's analysis:

RTN opened at GBX 136.30 ($1.79) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.42. The company has a market cap of $669.91 million and a PE ratio of -6.62. Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45.

RTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Restaurant Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Restaurant Group to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 161.25 ($2.12).

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

