Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. ValuEngine cut shares of Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Restoration Hardware from $155.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.58.

Shares of RH stock opened at $223.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.27. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $243.67.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 201.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restoration Hardware news, insider David Stanchak sold 11,062 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $2,633,419.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,982,486.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 179,636 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $41,659,384.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,032,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,465,608.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,288 shares of company stock worth $86,851,467. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading