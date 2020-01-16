resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.51, 35,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,313,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

TORC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Svb Leerink downgraded resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim downgraded resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. resTORbio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.57.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that resTORbio, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 531,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $546,971.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,415,016 shares of company stock worth $8,847,230. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TORC. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth $44,052,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of resTORbio by 72.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 583,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of resTORbio during the first quarter valued at $2,453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 25.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 139,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of resTORbio by 22.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

