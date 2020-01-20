Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROIC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 13,275 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $247,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,758.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Baker sold 50,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 273,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,665.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,600 shares of company stock worth $6,170,647 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

