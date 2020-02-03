Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

ROIC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,171. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

In related news, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $4,699,655.75. Also, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,936. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?