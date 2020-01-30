Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

RPAI traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. 2,254,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 309,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

