Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $38.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Retail Value an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RVI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 35,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,352,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,629 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Retail Value by 78.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 59.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 33.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 129.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVI traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. Retail Value has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Value will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

