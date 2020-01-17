Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 139,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:RVI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Retail Value has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $666.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Value will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $159,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 37,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,363,807.56. Insiders sold 154,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,044 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Retail Value by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 129.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 2,196.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

