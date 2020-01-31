ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.