ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:RETO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 2,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,789. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

