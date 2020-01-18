Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RTRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 188,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,750. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $694.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. Retrophin has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. Retrophin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,937.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $644,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $132,280. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Retrophin by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,772,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 717,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,036,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 535,168 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 736,400 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 891,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 33,078 shares during the period.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

