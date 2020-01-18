Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.13. Reunion Gold shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 79,500 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD)

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds an option to acquire interest in six gold projects in French Guiana and Guyana. Reunion Gold Corporation has a strategic alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to explore for, develop, and mine various mineral projects in the Guiana Shield, including Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, and the north and northeast regions of Brazil.

