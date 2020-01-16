Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Rev Group stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Rev Group has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rev Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,083,000 after buying an additional 307,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rev Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,859,000 after buying an additional 63,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rev Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rev Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 582,641 shares in the last quarter.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

