Reviewing AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) & BANCO DO BRASIL/S (NASDAQ:BDORY)

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial $64.54 million 1.10 $7.77 million N/A N/A BANCO DO BRASIL/S $35.32 billion 1.01 $3.52 billion N/A N/A

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AmeriServ Financial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial 9.34% 5.97% 0.51% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 12.22% 15.73% 1.09%

Dividends

AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. AmeriServ Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BANCO DO BRASIL/S beats AmeriServ Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.