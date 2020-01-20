Reviewing Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) & PRA Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PRA Health Sciences and Auxly Cannabis Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Health Sciences 0 6 4 0 2.40 Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $116.44, indicating a potential upside of 9.68%. Given PRA Health Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PRA Health Sciences is more favorable than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Risk and Volatility

PRA Health Sciences has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PRA Health Sciences and Auxly Cannabis Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Health Sciences $2.87 billion 2.34 $153.90 million $3.93 27.02 Auxly Cannabis Group $580,000.00 622.84 -$51.68 million N/A N/A

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Profitability

This table compares PRA Health Sciences and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Health Sciences 8.00% 27.73% 8.74% Auxly Cannabis Group -1,316.81% -29.20% -18.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of PRA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PRA Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, and bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include market intelligence services, such as targeting and compensation, and pharmaceutical audit suite services; consulting and services comprising brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, immunology, central nervous system, inflammation, respiratory, cardio metabolic, and infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.