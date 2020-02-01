Reviewing Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) & Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and Gritstone Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A N/A -55.25% Gritstone Oncology -1,838.71% -54.23% -41.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axcella Health and Gritstone Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$36.07 million N/A N/A Gritstone Oncology $1.19 million 266.59 -$64.78 million ($7.26) -1.22

Axcella Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gritstone Oncology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Axcella Health and Gritstone Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gritstone Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00

Axcella Health presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. Gritstone Oncology has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.16%. Given Axcella Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Gritstone Oncology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.4% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology beats Axcella Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.