Reviewing Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Montreal and BBVA Banco Frances, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 0 6 2 0 2.25 BBVA Banco Frances 1 1 1 0 2.00

Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus price target of $103.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.30%. Given Bank of Montreal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than BBVA Banco Frances.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Montreal and BBVA Banco Frances’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $29.16 billion 1.72 $4.33 billion $7.10 11.04 BBVA Banco Frances $1.63 billion 0.59 -$52.88 million ($0.19) -24.89

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than BBVA Banco Frances. BBVA Banco Frances is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Montreal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBVA Banco Frances has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $3.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. BBVA Banco Frances pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Bank of Montreal pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BBVA Banco Frances pays out -136.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. BBVA Banco Frances is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of BBVA Banco Frances shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Montreal and BBVA Banco Frances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 14.86% 14.03% 0.75% BBVA Banco Frances 27.94% 47.60% 6.00%

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats BBVA Banco Frances on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products. It also offers equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, risk management, equity and fixed income research, and institutional sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and government clients. In addition, the company offers trade finance, investment management, online investing, trust and estate services, tax planning, and investment solutions to institutional investors, as well as industry-leading research, sales, and trading services. It operates approximately 1,500 branches in Canada and the United States, as well as offices in 27 jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides personal and auto loans, and mortgages; loans to the public sector and local financial institutions, and short-term loans to companies, as well as overdraft lines of credit, discounted instruments, real estate mortgage loans, collateral loans, consumer loans, credit card loans, pre-financing and export financing, and short-term placements in foreign banks. In addition, the company offers fire, mixed family and comprehensive, civil liability, theft, personal accidents, umbrella life, debtor balances, funeral services, and other insurance coverage products; investment fund and pension fund management services; and stock exchange brokerage services. Further, it provides financing for the acquisition of new and second-hand Peugeot and Citroën vehicles through pledge loans, receivables from financial leases, and other financial products and in supplying services associated to the purchase, maintenance, and insurance coverage of motor vehicles; and secured loans for the purchase of VW, Audi, and Ducati new or second hand vehicles, credit through operating leases, and other financial products and services, as well as engages in security trading, investment banking, and other authorized operations. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 251 retail branches, 15 in-company branches, 1 points of sale, and 2 point of express support, 797 ATMs, 822 self-service terminals, a telephone banking, and Internet banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Francés S.A. and changed its name to BBVA Banco Francés S.A. in October 2000. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, the Republic of Argentina.