Reviewing Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) & ICC (NYSE:ICCH)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and ICC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway $247.84 billion 2.21 $4.02 billion $15,075.48 22.29 ICC $51.16 million 0.88 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than ICC.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway 10.62% 6.68% 3.38% ICC 2.44% 2.28% 0.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of ICC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Berkshire Hathaway and ICC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 1 0 3.00 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Hathaway presently has a consensus target price of $367,000.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.23%. Given Berkshire Hathaway’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hathaway is more favorable than ICC.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats ICC on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; and leases transportation equipment and furniture. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals, metal cutting tools, and components for aerospace and power generation applications; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products, as well as offers homebuilding and manufactured housing finance; recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products; and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings, forgings, fasteners/fastener systems, and aerostructures; titanium, steel, and nickel; and seamless pipes and fittings. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers logistics services, grocery and foodservice distribution services, professional aviation training programs, and fractional aircraft ownership programs. In addition, it retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It also rents real estate properties. The company markets its products through a network of 160 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.