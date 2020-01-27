Reviewing Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (OTCMKTS:GGAL)

Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boc Hong Kong and Grupo Financiero Galicia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boc Hong Kong 0 1 1 0 2.50 Grupo Financiero Galicia 4 2 0 0 1.33

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.40%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than Boc Hong Kong.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boc Hong Kong and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boc Hong Kong $9.86 billion 3.73 $4.08 billion N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia $2.98 billion 0.67 -$123.04 million $3.59 3.90

Boc Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Risk & Volatility

Boc Hong Kong has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boc Hong Kong and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boc Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia 29.24% 46.23% 5.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Boc Hong Kong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Boc Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Financiero Galicia has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

About Boc Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. It also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; and payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates approximately 200 branches, 270 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services. The company also provides checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, payroll direct deposits, and other services to individuals, businesses, retailers, and professionals; and financial investment alternatives, such as deposits, FIMA mutual funds, government and corporate securities, and shares and trusts. In addition, it offers time deposits; retirement insurance services; life insurance, including employee benefit plans and credit related insurance; property and casualty insurance products, such as home and ATM theft insurance; and insurance brokerage services, as well as issues, credit cards. Further, the company issues deposit certificates and warrants to the agricultural, industrial, and agro-industrial sectors, as well as exporters and retailers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 306 full service banking branches; and 1,982 ATMs and self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.