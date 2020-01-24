Reviewing China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) and Cypress Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:CY)

China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) and Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares China Sunergy and Cypress Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A Cypress Semiconductor 12.74% 17.34% 10.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Sunergy and Cypress Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 N/A Cypress Semiconductor 0 10 1 0 2.09

Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $21.59, indicating a potential downside of 7.77%. Given Cypress Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cypress Semiconductor is more favorable than China Sunergy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

China Sunergy has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Semiconductor has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Sunergy and Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cypress Semiconductor $2.48 billion 3.49 $354.59 million $1.16 20.18

Cypress Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than China Sunergy.

Summary

Cypress Semiconductor beats China Sunergy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Sunergy Company Profile

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nonvolatile SRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and other specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handset, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, computation, and medical markets. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force directly to original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.