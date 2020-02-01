Reviewing Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) & Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -75.42% -1,396.92% -49.97% Datadog N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Domo and Datadog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 2 4 0 2.67 Datadog 0 8 6 0 2.43

Domo currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.67%. Datadog has a consensus target price of $41.80, suggesting a potential downside of 9.54%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than Datadog.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Domo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Domo and Datadog’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $142.46 million 4.74 -$154.31 million ($9.43) -2.57 Datadog N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Datadog has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Domo.

Summary

Domo beats Datadog on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.