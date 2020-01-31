Reviewing Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) and Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) and Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Equus Total Return has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equus Total Return and Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equus Total Return $480,000.00 50.14 $50,000.00 N/A N/A Nuveen Municipal Value Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Equus Total Return has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Value Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Equus Total Return and Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equus Total Return 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuveen Municipal Value Fund 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a consensus price target of $93.00, suggesting a potential upside of 754.78%. Given Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuveen Municipal Value Fund is more favorable than Equus Total Return.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Equus Total Return shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Equus Total Return shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equus Total Return and Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equus Total Return 589.23% -7.53% -4.76% Nuveen Municipal Value Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund beats Equus Total Return on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc. is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, . The fund invests in small to mid sized companies and acts as a lead investor. It invests in companies engaged in the alternative energy, real estate, healthcare, education, e-learning, leisure and entertainment, and foreign investment sector in the United States, China, India, and Europe. The fund's investments include common and preferred stock, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, debt combined with warrants and options, and other rights to acquire common or preferred stock. The fund seeks to invest in companies with revenues between $10 million and $100 million.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. was formed on April 8, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.