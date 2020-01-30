Reviewing Esquire Financial (ESQ) and Its Rivals

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ: ESQ) is one of 69 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Esquire Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Esquire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Esquire Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Esquire Financial Competitors 1075 2433 1851 101 2.18

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.22%. Given Esquire Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Esquire Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 29.18% 13.83% 1.92% Esquire Financial Competitors 19.37% 13.54% 1.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Esquire Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $48.47 million $14.14 million 12.95 Esquire Financial Competitors $13.77 billion $2.45 billion 13.13

Esquire Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial. Esquire Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.