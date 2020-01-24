Reviewing Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and SouthCrest Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and SouthCrest Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach $279.16 million 3.68 $45.53 million N/A N/A SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and SouthCrest Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 29.86% 26.61% 2.58% SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans. Its personal banking products and services include checking, savings, Christmas club, health savings, money market, and CD accounts; retirement plans, online and mobile banking, and other services; and credit and loans, such as credit cards, home loans, and escrow services. The company's business banking products and services comprise banking services, business checking, money market accounts, retirement plans, business savings, CDs, online banking, mobile banking, merchant services, payroll services, deposit lockbox, remote deposit capture, and other services; and credit and loans, including business credit cards, small business loans, commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 branches in Los Angeles County and Orange County. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is a subsidiary of Palomar Enterprises, LLC.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit. The company also offers credit and debit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, business payroll, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, telephone banking, and ATM services. It serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. As of April 26, 2018, the company operated through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.