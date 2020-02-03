Reviewing FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) & Solbright Group (NYSE:SBRT)

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of FleetCor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Solbright Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of FleetCor Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Solbright Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FleetCor Technologies has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solbright Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FleetCor Technologies and Solbright Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies $2.43 billion 11.24 $811.48 million $9.93 31.75 Solbright Group $12.06 million 4.89 -$15.80 million N/A N/A

FleetCor Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Solbright Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FleetCor Technologies and Solbright Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies 0 10 8 0 2.44 Solbright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $297.94, suggesting a potential downside of 5.48%. Given FleetCor Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FleetCor Technologies is more favorable than Solbright Group.

Profitability

This table compares FleetCor Technologies and Solbright Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies 37.08% 26.81% 8.41% Solbright Group -223.50% -212.89% -92.60%

Summary

FleetCor Technologies beats Solbright Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company also provides lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes. In addition, it offers electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields; and prepaid paper vouchers as a means of payment on toll roads. Further, the company provides corporate payments solutions with vertical-specific applications, which enable its customers to manage and control electronic payments across their enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services that enhance employee efficiency and customer loyalty. Its primary corporate payments products include virtual cards, purchasing cards, travel and entertainment cards, payroll cards, and cross-border payment facilitation. Additionally, it offers gift card product management and processing services, such as card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, Website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. The company also provides vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company markets its products and services through field sales, telesales, direct marketing, point-of-sale marketing, and the Internet. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

About Solbright Group

M2M Spectrum Networks, LLC, doing business as Iota, provides IoT connectivity solutions. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.