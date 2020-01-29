Reviewing GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) and NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY)

GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) and NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GulfSlope Energy and NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GulfSlope Energy N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR $389.93 million 0.05 -$120.69 million ($0.05) -8.00

GulfSlope Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

GulfSlope Energy has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GulfSlope Energy and NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GulfSlope Energy N/A -1,320.37% -28.86% NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GulfSlope Energy and NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GulfSlope Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 14 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration. The company was formerly known as Plan A Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to GulfSlope Energy, Inc. in April 2012. GulfSlope Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of January 1, 2019, the company had a proved and probable reserve of 410 mmboe. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the Netherlands.