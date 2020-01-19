Reviewing Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Paycom Software (NASDAQ:PAYC)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -24.54% N/A -15.02% Paycom Software 23.99% 38.52% 9.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Paycom Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Paycom Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $141.38 million 1.08 -$11.90 million ($0.62) -10.81 Paycom Software $566.34 million 30.55 $137.06 million $2.18 135.89

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Inspired Entertainment. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Inspired Entertainment and Paycom Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Paycom Software 0 8 7 0 2.47

Paycom Software has a consensus price target of $246.50, indicating a potential downside of 16.79%. Given Paycom Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Inspired Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Inspired Entertainment on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators. The company also offers gaming software and content to regulated betting operators, lotteries, casinos, online operators, and other gaming and lottery operators. In addition, it provides end-to-end digital gaming solutions on its proprietary and secure network, which accommodates a range of devices, including land-based gaming machine terminals, as well as mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and online computer applications. The company operates approximately 33,000 digital terminals; and supplies its virtual sports products in approximately 35,000 retail channels and approximately 300 Websites. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom pay, expense management, garnishment management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning and course content. In addition, the company's HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.