Reviewing istar (NYSE:STAR) and Pacific Office Properties Trust (NYSE:PCFO)

Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) and istar (NYSE:STAR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Office Properties Trust and istar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A istar 0 1 1 0 2.50

istar has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.63%. Given istar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe istar is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and istar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Office Properties Trust $45.49 million 0.01 -$2.19 million N/A N/A istar $798.12 million 1.16 -$32.26 million ($0.95) -15.61

Pacific Office Properties Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than istar.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and istar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A istar 51.92% 21.71% 5.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of istar shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Pacific Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of istar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

istar beats Pacific Office Properties Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets.