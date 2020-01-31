Reviewing MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MVC Capital and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVC Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A

MVC Capital presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.72%. Given MVC Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MVC Capital is more favorable than Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MVC Capital and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVC Capital $30.55 million 5.60 $16.32 million $0.65 14.85 Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MVC Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

Risk and Volatility

MVC Capital has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of MVC Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of MVC Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. MVC Capital pays out 104.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MVC Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MVC Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares MVC Capital and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVC Capital 53.41% 5.13% 3.12% Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MVC Capital beats Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index and Lipper General and Insured Unleveraged Municipal Debt Funds Average. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio was formed on March 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.