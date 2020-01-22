Reviewing NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) and Monotype Imaging (OTCMKTS:TYPE)

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) and Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Dividends

NTT DATA CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Monotype Imaging pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. NTT DATA CORP/ADR pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monotype Imaging pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Monotype Imaging has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Monotype Imaging is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares NTT DATA CORP/ADR and Monotype Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DATA CORP/ADR N/A N/A N/A Monotype Imaging 10.28% 10.65% 6.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Monotype Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Monotype Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NTT DATA CORP/ADR and Monotype Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DATA CORP/ADR $19.52 billion 1.04 $842.54 million $0.60 24.22 Monotype Imaging $246.74 million 3.32 $12.27 million $0.78 25.44

NTT DATA CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Monotype Imaging. NTT DATA CORP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monotype Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NTT DATA CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monotype Imaging has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NTT DATA CORP/ADR and Monotype Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DATA CORP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Monotype Imaging 0 3 0 0 2.00

Monotype Imaging has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.49%. Given Monotype Imaging’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monotype Imaging is more favorable than NTT DATA CORP/ADR.

Summary

Monotype Imaging beats NTT DATA CORP/ADR on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT DATA CORP/ADR

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions. The company was formerly known as NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation and changed its name to NTT DATA Corporation in 1996. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Corporation is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms. It also provides software technology and type IP solutions that ensure a consistent user experience across digital devices and display applications. The company's solutions enhances the visual expression of the makers of a range of devices, including laser printers, digital copiers and mobile devices, and others, as well as provide a text experience in various software applications and operating systems. It license its design assets and technologies to creative professionals, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and ISVs and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.