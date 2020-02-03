Reviewing Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) & BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Outlook Therapeutics and BioNTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 BioNTech 0 3 5 0 2.63

Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 873.60%. BioNTech has a consensus target price of $26.13, indicating a potential downside of 10.56%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than BioNTech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and BioNTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics -423.83% N/A -134.58% BioNTech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and BioNTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 3.20 -$34.52 million ($1.98) -0.47 BioNTech $150.67 million 43.86 -$56.71 million N/A N/A

Outlook Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioNTech.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics beats BioNTech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer. It also develops individualized neo-antigen specific immunotherapies, such as RO7198457, which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT152 for multiple solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT212 for pancreatic and other cancers; next-generation checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. Further, it develops MVT-5873, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.