Reviewing PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) and TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (OTCMKTS:TNP)

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) and TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR and TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR N/A N/A N/A TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH -10.62% 0.33% 0.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR and TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH 0 2 1 0 2.33

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH is more favorable than PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR and TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR $1.59 billion 0.56 $72.28 million $0.32 12.28 TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH $529.88 million 0.65 -$99.20 million ($0.77) -4.99

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH pays out -13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH beats PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2019, the company had a fleet of 217 ships, including 132 Handysize vessels, 83 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.