Reviewing Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) & Hopto (NYSE:HPTO)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hopto has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and Hopto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 23.99% 38.52% 9.04% Hopto 12.29% -49.00% 28.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Paycom Software and Hopto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 8 7 0 2.47 Hopto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paycom Software presently has a consensus target price of $246.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.72%. Given Paycom Software’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Hopto.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paycom Software and Hopto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $566.34 million 31.27 $137.06 million $2.18 139.12 Hopto $3.15 million 1.67 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Hopto.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Paycom Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Hopto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Hopto on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom pay, expense management, garnishment management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning and course content. In addition, the company's HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Hopto Company Profile

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. The company offers its solutions under the GO-Global brand name. GO-Global is an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products include GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and dial-up connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms. The company serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, independent software vendors, and value-added resellers. hopTo Inc. has strategic relationships with KitASP, Elosoft Informatica Ltda, Alcatel-Lucent, GE Intelligent Platforms, GAD eG, and Information Delivery Systems, LLC. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.