Reviewing PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) & Alliance Data Systems (OTCMKTS:ADS)

PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PeerStream and Alliance Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PeerStream -5.39% -9.91% -7.36% Alliance Data Systems 7.54% 47.40% 3.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of PeerStream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PeerStream has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PeerStream and Alliance Data Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PeerStream $26.36 million 0.20 -$3.80 million N/A N/A Alliance Data Systems $7.79 billion 0.61 $963.10 million $21.56 4.77

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than PeerStream.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PeerStream and Alliance Data Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PeerStream 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliance Data Systems 0 10 8 0 2.44

Alliance Data Systems has a consensus target price of $141.73, suggesting a potential upside of 37.89%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than PeerStream.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats PeerStream on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PeerStream Company Profile

PeerStream, Inc. builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app. It also operates FirstMet and 50more online dating sites; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that allow customers to add multiple lines to their phone number at any time. The company was formerly known as Snap Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to PeerStream, Inc. in March 2018. PeerStream, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. It also focuses on facilitating and managing interactions between its clients and their customers through various consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The company captures and analyzes data created during each customer interaction, leveraging the insight derived from that data to enable clients to identify and acquire new customers and to enhance customer loyalty. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.