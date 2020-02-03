Reviewing Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARD) and Soligenix (OTCMKTS:SNGX)

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Profitability

This table compares Soligenix and Poniard Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix -193.39% -212.69% -101.28% Poniard Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Soligenix has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poniard Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Soligenix shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Soligenix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Poniard Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soligenix and Poniard Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix $5.24 million 10.76 -$8.90 million ($0.68) -4.01 Poniard Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Poniard Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soligenix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Soligenix and Poniard Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Poniard Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Soligenix currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.52%. Given Soligenix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Soligenix is more favorable than Poniard Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Poniard Pharmaceuticals beats Soligenix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. This segment also offers proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric Crohn's disease and acute radiation enteritis. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase 1a and 1b clinical trials for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of emerging and/or antibiotic-resistant infectious diseases. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Poniard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cancer therapeutics. Its lead platform product candidate includes Picoplatin, a platinum-based cancer therapy to treat multiple cancer indications, including small cell lung, colorectal, prostate, and ovarian cancers. The company has conducted a pivotal Phase III SPEAR trial of Picoplatin in the second-line treatment of patients with small cell lung cancer; Phase II trials evaluating picoplatin as a first-line treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase I study evaluating an oral formulation of picoplatin in solid tumors. The company was formerly known as NeoRx Corporation and changed its name to Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2006. Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Seattle, Washington.